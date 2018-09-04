Two unidentified men shot dead a Bahujan Samaj Party panchayat member from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi’s Batla House locality on Monday, PTI reported. The police have filed a case and investigation is under way.

The gunmen reportedly fired four rounds at 35-year-old Dilshad. They were wearing helmets and were on foot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal. The police were informed about the incident at 6.05 pm, after which Dilshad was taken to hospital. There he succumbed to his wounds, Biswal added.

The police suspect the murder was a fallout of personal enmity. Dilshad was a panchayat member from Meerut.