A look at the headlines right now:

India’s Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary, and Justice DY Chandrachud said the state has no business to intrude into personal matters Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 79.99 in Delhi: The Congress has called for a nationwide bandh on September 10. Jammu and Kashmir removes SP Vaid as police chief, appointed state transport commissioner: Director General of Prison Dilbhagh Singh will take over from Vaid until a regular appointment is made. Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82: His niece Nancy Lee Hess said he had a history of health issues. ‘Talks on to see if waivers can be granted to India from US sanctions on Russia, Iran’, says Mike Pompeo: Under new US laws, countries that make deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors and import Iranian crude can face sanctions. International Criminal Court says it can decide on allegations of Rohingya deportations from Myanmar: Myanmar is not a member of the court but Bangladesh, in whose territory the crimes were committed, is. As such the court has the right to adjudicate. CBI arrests five people, including officials of food safety, central excise department in Gutka scam: The arrests follow searches at 35 locations on Wednesday. Judges criticise police for casting aspersions on SC, extend house arrest of activists: The Faridabad Bar Association calls for strike in protest against arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, says report. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest buffoon’, rules out alliance with BJP: Earlier in the day, Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early state elections. FTII cancelled documentary screening after pressure from ABVP, claim students in Maharashtra: But authorities said the screening of a documentary about the Kabir Kala Manch group was cancelled since students had not booked the theatre in advance.