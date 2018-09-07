The big news: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality in landmark ruling, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Fuel prices continued to escalate across the country, and the Jammu and Kashmir government transferred police chief SP Vaid.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary, and Justice DY Chandrachud said the state has no business to intrude into personal matters
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 87.39 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 79.99 in Delhi: The Congress has called for a nationwide bandh on September 10.
- Jammu and Kashmir removes SP Vaid as police chief, appointed state transport commissioner: Director General of Prison Dilbhagh Singh will take over from Vaid until a regular appointment is made.
- Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82: His niece Nancy Lee Hess said he had a history of health issues.
- ‘Talks on to see if waivers can be granted to India from US sanctions on Russia, Iran’, says Mike Pompeo: Under new US laws, countries that make deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors and import Iranian crude can face sanctions.
- International Criminal Court says it can decide on allegations of Rohingya deportations from Myanmar: Myanmar is not a member of the court but Bangladesh, in whose territory the crimes were committed, is. As such the court has the right to adjudicate.
- CBI arrests five people, including officials of food safety, central excise department in Gutka scam: The arrests follow searches at 35 locations on Wednesday.
- Judges criticise police for casting aspersions on SC, extend house arrest of activists: The Faridabad Bar Association calls for strike in protest against arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, says report.
- Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest buffoon’, rules out alliance with BJP: Earlier in the day, Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early state elections.
- FTII cancelled documentary screening after pressure from ABVP, claim students in Maharashtra: But authorities said the screening of a documentary about the Kabir Kala Manch group was cancelled since students had not booked the theatre in advance.