Heavy rain in parts of Delhi on Friday caused traffic disruptions, reported NDTV. Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the national Capital and the traffic police have advised people to avoid certain routes such as Rajapuri Chowk and the Palam Flyover towards Dwarka.

Traffic snarls have been reported at the Rao Mata Din Marg crossing on Old Gurugram Road, reported the Hindustan Times. Traffic is also moving slowly on Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Road and Khajuri Chowk.

Friday afternoon’s rain also affected flight operations at Delhi’s IGI airport, forcing the airport administration to divert 17 flights between 3.20 pm and 4:30 pm, ANI reported. A few airlines to issued advisories for passengers.

#TravelUpdate Due to heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion on Delhi airport road is expected. Customers travelling from Delhi are advised to allow more time for their journey to the Airport. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 7, 2018

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport via https://t.co/PykmFjYcix. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 7, 2018

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies and heavy rain in the city till Friday. “The skies will remain generally cloudy,” the officials said. “There is possibility of light rain tomorrow [Saturday].”

The rain also brought down the mercury with a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius being recorded. The minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.