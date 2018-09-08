The big news: Manmohan Singh attacks PM Modi on jobs data, note ban, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Alibaba co-founder announced his retirement, and the Election Commission will visit Telangana next week to review poll preparedness.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manmohan Singh says state of economy ‘powerful indictment’ of BJP government’s poor performance: The former prime minister said demonetisation and the hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax has hurt enterprises.
- Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma to retire next week, say reports: The former English teacher said his retirement from the Chinese e-commerce giant is the beginning of an era, and he will now focus on education.
- Election Commission will assess if Telangana can go to polls with 4 other states this year: Elections must be held on the first occasion, the chief election commissioner said, citing a Supreme Court ruling from 2002.
- UIDAI’s proposal to hire social media agency is against its submissions, says Supreme Court: The Aadhaar authority had told the top court it did not want to monitor online activities of citizens who possess the biometric ID.
- Three accused in Alwar lynching charged with murder, no mention of police officials in chargesheet: The police have claimed that Rakbar Khan’s murder was not a case of mob lynching.
- Tripura’s ruling allies BJP and IPFT to contest panchayat bye-elections separately: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 3,155 candidates on Thursday.
- Three men lynched for allegedly trying to abduct schoolgirl in Bihar: About 20 villagers chased the four accused, overpowered three of them and allegedly beat them to death.
- Supreme Court grants one week’s time to states to implement guidelines to prevent mob violence: The court said it will ask home secretaries to appear before it if states do not submit compliance reports within a week.
- Delhi High Court asks CBI to respond to convict’s bail plea 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Balwan Khokhar, serving a life term in Tihar Jail since 2013, has sought regular bail until the appeals process against his conviction is completed.
- Former Chennai police commissioner denies receiving payment from tobacco manufacturer: ‘Entries might have been made in the diary based on someone’s statement,’ said S George.