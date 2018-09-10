A metropolitan court in Hyderabad on Monday gave the death sentence to Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed, who are convicted in the 2007 twin blasts case, ANI reported. Another convict, Mohammad Tariq Anjum, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Choudhary and Syeed were found guilty on September 4 while Anjum was convicted on Monday.

The court had acquitted two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohammad Sadiq Israr Shaiq. The accused were lodged in Cherlapalli Central Prison, where the trial was held.

The twin explosions at a popular eatery called Gokul Chat in Lumbini Park killed 42 people and left over 50 injured on August 25, 2007.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the accused, who were believed to be operatives of the Indian Mujahideen group, in October 2008, and later placed them in the custody of Gujarat Police. The counter-intelligence wing of the Telangana Police investigated the case and filed three chargesheets against the accused, some of whom are missing.

The second Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court framed the charges against the accused in August 2013. The court of sessions judge Srinivas Rao completed hearing arguments in the case on August 7.