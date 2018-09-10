A high-level Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both the countries agreeing to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to better promote bilateral ties.

“Friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” said Khan, adding that his government is committed to implementing the CPEC.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Wang said China would continue to work with the new Pakistan government, which will be a “priority in its foreign policy”. Yang said their bilateral ties served as a “model of friendship”.

The controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative. India has opposed the project as part of it would pass through the disputed territory in Kashmir.

Wang’s visit is the first by a Chinese official since the new government, the led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, came to power. Wang also attended the oath-taking ceremony of President Arif Alvi on Sunday. Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its ties with China, reported The Express Tribune.

In January, China said it was ready to hold talks with India to resolve their differences on the multi-billion-dollar project, claiming that the CPEC was not targeted at “any third party”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and discussed bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/nxUbWv0AqQ — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 9, 2018