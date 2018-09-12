Jammu and Kashmir

India expresses disappointment after UN human rights chief and Pakistan rake up Kashmir conflict

India also questioned Pakistan’s ‘dismal human rights record, and said Jammu and Kashmir’s biggest challenge was ‘unrelenting’ cross-border terrorism.

by 
UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet speaks to a representative at a session in Geneva, Switzerland | AFP

India on Tuesday expressed its disappointment after the new United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, raised the Jammu and Kashmir matter in a statement at the United Nation Human Rights Council, IANS reported.

The council is currently holding meetings over a three-week session in Geneva in Switzerland. On Monday, Bachelet said a human rights report in June, released by her predecessor Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, detailing the violations on both sides of the Line of Control, was not followed up.

Rajiv K Chander, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, expressed his disappointment that the matter was raised. “We regret that reference has been made to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Our views on the matter have been made abundantly clear in the council.” He added that human rights issues should be constructively handled and with regard to national integrity and territorial integrity in a fair and credible manner.

Pakistan on Tuesday said that it shared Bachelet’s “anguish” over Kashmir and lent its support to her demand for implementing the report’s recommendations.

Responding to the comments, First Secretary Mini Devi Kumam in a statement said India rejected Pakistan’s “futile efforts” to rake up the Kashmir matter, including through repeated references to the “motivated and fallacious report” rejected by India. “The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India,” she said.

The biggest challenge facing the state was “unrelenting” cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, said Kumam, questioning its “dismal” human rights record. India rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan on behalf of the 53-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, saying it has “no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India”.

Chander described terrorism as “the biggest scourge and greatest violator of human rights”. “We hope that you will address it more emphatically in the coming years,” he said.

However, Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani welcomed Bachelet’s remarks, reported Greater Kashmir. He also demanded a high-level probe by “authentic” bodies under the auspices of the UN into the “heinous war crimes committed by the forces in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.