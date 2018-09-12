The big news: SC extends house arrest of five activists till September 17, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court struck down Kerala’s ordinance regularising MBBS admissions, and rupee hit a new record low of 72.91 against the dollar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court adjourns Bhima Koregaon case to Monday, five activists to remain under house arrest: Both sides have asked for more time to file additional documents.
- Supreme Court scraps Kerala ordinance regularising admissions of 180 MBBS students: The bench observed that the ordinance was an ‘abuse of process’ and an attempt to interfere with the judiciary’s powers.
- Rupee hits new low of 72.91 against dollar, indices trade flat ahead of inflation data: The indices made relative gains after two consecutive days of losses in intra-day trading.
- Delhi High Court grants bail to former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland case: The court did not grant bail to the accused who did not appear for the hearing.
- Rafale jets will help strengthen the Air Force, says IAF chief BS Dhanoa: He said such emergency procurement were done in the past to counter depleting numbers.
- Six labourers killed in blast at petro-chemical factory in Bijnor: The police said at least three workers were injured and one was reported missing.
- Nothing like Muzaffarpur happened at Deoria shelter home, Adityanath tells Times Now: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused former Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay of mishandling the matter.
- Several mild earthquakes strike Assam, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir: Tremors were felt in parts of Meghalaya, Bihar and West Bengal.
- Law to ensure equal rights for HIV patients comes into force 17 months after Parliament passed it: The Centre notified the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act on Monday.
- Australian authorities launch inquiry into groundwater bores at Adani coal mine, say reports: An environmental group has alleged that the groundwater bores were drilled without approval.