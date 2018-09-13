quick reads

The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Arun Jaitley colluded with a criminal, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Kerala High Court said investigation in the nun rape case was on right track, and the government banned 328 fixed dose combination drugs.

by 
HT File photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress claims Jaitley’s meeting with Vijay Mallya lasted 15 minutes: The BJP, on the other hand, claimed the Gandhi family was helping the fugitive businessman with ‘sweet deals’.
  2. Police investigation in Kerala nun rape case is moving in the right direction, says High Court: The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
  3. Health ministry bans 328 fixed dose combination drugs with immediate effect: Around 6,000 brands of drugs, with a combined market size of between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, are likely to be affected.
  4. Aung San Suu Kyi rejects claims that Reuters reporters were jailed for journalism: She said the they can appeal the court’s verdict.
  5. Pakistan SC allows Hafiz Saeed’s organisation to continue charity work in the country: The organisation is believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.
  6. AAP, Congress criticise civic body’s order for students to recite Gayatri Mantra in assembly: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is under the control of the BJP, runs schools up to Class 5.
  7. European Parliament votes in favour of controversial copyright law: The law aims to protect artists, journalists and other content creators from the use of their work by online platforms.
  8. Centre notifies rules to regulate pet trade; only micro-chipped puppies can now be sold: Under the new rules, all pet shops will have to get a certificate of registration from the State Animal Welfare Board.
  9. Sri Lanka’s military did not wage ethnic war against Tamils, says ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa: He refuted allegations of human rights violations against his country’s military.
  10. In India, air pollution led to more lung diseases than smoking in 2016, finds new study: Air pollution led to 53% of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder cases in 2016 while 25.4% is attributed to tobacco use.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.