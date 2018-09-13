The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Arun Jaitley colluded with a criminal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Kerala High Court said investigation in the nun rape case was on right track, and the government banned 328 fixed dose combination drugs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress claims Jaitley’s meeting with Vijay Mallya lasted 15 minutes: The BJP, on the other hand, claimed the Gandhi family was helping the fugitive businessman with ‘sweet deals’.
- Police investigation in Kerala nun rape case is moving in the right direction, says High Court: The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
- Health ministry bans 328 fixed dose combination drugs with immediate effect: Around 6,000 brands of drugs, with a combined market size of between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, are likely to be affected.
- Aung San Suu Kyi rejects claims that Reuters reporters were jailed for journalism: She said the they can appeal the court’s verdict.
- Pakistan SC allows Hafiz Saeed’s organisation to continue charity work in the country: The organisation is believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.
- AAP, Congress criticise civic body’s order for students to recite Gayatri Mantra in assembly: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is under the control of the BJP, runs schools up to Class 5.
- European Parliament votes in favour of controversial copyright law: The law aims to protect artists, journalists and other content creators from the use of their work by online platforms.
- Centre notifies rules to regulate pet trade; only micro-chipped puppies can now be sold: Under the new rules, all pet shops will have to get a certificate of registration from the State Animal Welfare Board.
- Sri Lanka’s military did not wage ethnic war against Tamils, says ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa: He refuted allegations of human rights violations against his country’s military.
- In India, air pollution led to more lung diseases than smoking in 2016, finds new study: Air pollution led to 53% of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder cases in 2016 while 25.4% is attributed to tobacco use.