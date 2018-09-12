West Bengal: State BJP president’s convoy vandalised in East Midnapore district
Dilip Ghosh said Trinamool Congress workers were behind the attack but the police are yet to identify them.
The car of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was attacked in East Midnapore district on Monday, PTI quoted the police as saying. The convoy was vandalised outside the Janamangal Samiti meeting hall near Contai bus stand.
“Ghosh was shown black flags while entering the venue of a party meeting near Contai central bus stand,” said an unidentified police officer. “The miscreants also broke the window panes of the state BJP president’s car.”
Ghosh accused the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress of carrying out the vandalism. He claimed three of BJP workers were injured. “The TMC workers broke the window panes of my car and damaged 15 motorbikes that were a part of the contingent accompanying me,” Ghosh told PTI. “Three of our workers have received serious injuries in the attack.”
The police said they were yet to identify the attackers. “Policemen have been deployed in huge numbers in the area and we are looking into the situation, trying to identify the miscreants,” said an officer.
Ghosh alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Dibyendu Adhikari and police officers were present at the spot where his car was attacked. Adhikari refuted the charges and claimed the attack was a result of the BJP’s internal fight. “I was passing through the area when I came to know that Ghosh was shown black flags by his own partymen,” Adhikari said.