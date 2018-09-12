quick reads

The big news: Centre to merge three state-run banks, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The rupee continued to slide despite steps to curb depreciation, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation is still misunderstood.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Centre to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress-led UPA government of sweeping the matter of non-performing assets under the carpet.
  2. Rupee continues to slide despite government’s measures to curb depreciation: The rupee is the worst-performing Asian currency and has falling nearly 12% this year.
  3. RSS continues to be misunderstood even after all these years, says Mohan Bhagwat: He described the Hindutva group as a unique and incomparable organisation, saying it has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.
  4. Supreme Court exempts Saridon from government’s ban on fixed dose combination drugs: Last week, the Centre had banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 such drugs with immediate effect.
  5. Left students file police complaint after ABVP allegedly assaulted, threatened them after JNU Students’ Union poll victory: JNU bans rallies and processions on campus after clashes break out between student groups.   
  6. Goa Congress writes to governor, stakes claim to form government: BJP insists Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is in good health and there is no need to change leadership.
  7. Five people allegedly suffocate to death inside septic tank in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh: In a separate incident, three people died in Ghaziabad after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes in a water tank.
  8. Indigo asked to pay Rs 20,000 to passengers left behind at Kolkata airport in 2017: The consumer commission said the airline should have provided meals and accommodation to the family of Kalpana Rani Debbarma.
  9. Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down temporarily: In the letter dated September 16, Mulakkal said he needs more time to fight his case and to travel to Kerala.
  10. Billionaire couple buys Time magazine for $190 million: Meredith Corporation, which bought the brand in January, is now selling it to Marc and Lynne Benioff.
