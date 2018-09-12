The big news: Centre to merge three state-run banks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The rupee continued to slide despite steps to curb depreciation, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation is still misunderstood.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress-led UPA government of sweeping the matter of non-performing assets under the carpet.
- Rupee continues to slide despite government’s measures to curb depreciation: The rupee is the worst-performing Asian currency and has falling nearly 12% this year.
- RSS continues to be misunderstood even after all these years, says Mohan Bhagwat: He described the Hindutva group as a unique and incomparable organisation, saying it has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.
- Supreme Court exempts Saridon from government’s ban on fixed dose combination drugs: Last week, the Centre had banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 such drugs with immediate effect.
- Left students file police complaint after ABVP allegedly assaulted, threatened them after JNU Students’ Union poll victory: JNU bans rallies and processions on campus after clashes break out between student groups.
- Goa Congress writes to governor, stakes claim to form government: BJP insists Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is in good health and there is no need to change leadership.
- Five people allegedly suffocate to death inside septic tank in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh: In a separate incident, three people died in Ghaziabad after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes in a water tank.
- Indigo asked to pay Rs 20,000 to passengers left behind at Kolkata airport in 2017: The consumer commission said the airline should have provided meals and accommodation to the family of Kalpana Rani Debbarma.
- Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down temporarily: In the letter dated September 16, Mulakkal said he needs more time to fight his case and to travel to Kerala.
- Billionaire couple buys Time magazine for $190 million: Meredith Corporation, which bought the brand in January, is now selling it to Marc and Lynne Benioff.