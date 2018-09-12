National News

Karnataka MLAs have highest average income, Chhattisgarh legislators earn the least: ADR report

Those who have declared themselves illiterate have an average earning of Rs 9.31 lakh per annum.

by 
AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

The average annual income of 3,145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakh, with those from Karnataka and Maharashtra topping the charts, according to a report published by the Association of Democratic Reforms on Monday.

The 711 MLAs in the Southern region have the highest average annual income of Rs 51.99 lakh while the 614 legislators in the Eastern region have the lowest average annual income of Rs 8.53 lakh. Karnataka MLAs have an average annual income of over Rs 1 crore. Chhattisgarh MLAs, on the other hand, earn the lowest with their average annual income at Rs 5.4 lakh.

The report also showed gender disparity with the average income of male MLAs being more than double that of the women. On an average, a male MLA’s annual income is Rs 25.85 lakh while that of a female legislator is Rs 10.53 lakh.

As many as 1,052 (33%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 pass and Class 12 pass. They have an average annual income of Rs 31.03 lakh. The 1,997 (63%) MLAs who hold graduate degrees and above have an average annual income of Rs 20.87 lakh. Those who have declared themselves illiterate have an average annual income of Rs 9.31 lakh.

The MLAs who are in the real estate business and acting/films each comprise only 1% of the total MLAs analysed, but they are among the top-four highest paid profession categories with an average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakh and Rs 28.48 lakh. The categories of housewife, teacher, pensioner and lawyer are among the least paid.

The Association of Democratic Reforms said 941 MLAs have not been included in its report as they have not declared their income. It added that it should be mandatory for candidates to declare their annual income in their affidavit.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.