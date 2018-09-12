Karnataka MLAs have highest average income, Chhattisgarh legislators earn the least: ADR report

The average annual income of 3,145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakh, with those from Karnataka and Maharashtra topping the charts, according to a report published by the Association of Democratic Reforms on Monday.

The 711 MLAs in the Southern region have the highest average annual income of Rs 51.99 lakh while the 614 legislators in the Eastern region have the lowest average annual income of Rs 8.53 lakh. Karnataka MLAs have an average annual income of over Rs 1 crore. Chhattisgarh MLAs, on the other hand, earn the lowest with their average annual income at Rs 5.4 lakh.

The report also showed gender disparity with the average income of male MLAs being more than double that of the women. On an average, a male MLA’s annual income is Rs 25.85 lakh while that of a female legislator is Rs 10.53 lakh.

As many as 1,052 (33%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 pass and Class 12 pass. They have an average annual income of Rs 31.03 lakh. The 1,997 (63%) MLAs who hold graduate degrees and above have an average annual income of Rs 20.87 lakh. Those who have declared themselves illiterate have an average annual income of Rs 9.31 lakh.

The MLAs who are in the real estate business and acting/films each comprise only 1% of the total MLAs analysed, but they are among the top-four highest paid profession categories with an average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakh and Rs 28.48 lakh. The categories of housewife, teacher, pensioner and lawyer are among the least paid.

The Association of Democratic Reforms said 941 MLAs have not been included in its report as they have not declared their income. It added that it should be mandatory for candidates to declare their annual income in their affidavit.