The National Students’ Union of India, which is the Congress’ student wing, on Wednesday said it would file a police complaint against Ankiv Basoya, was elected the president of Delhi University Students’ Union on September 13, for forgery.

The NSUI, which won just one post in the elections, has claimed that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader had furnished a fake marksheet and certificate from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University while applying to Delhi University.

The students’ organisation said it would request the university administration to cancel Basoya’s admission and sue him for fraud. “Complaint to EC [Election Commission] to cancel his EVM-fuelled election,” the NSUI tweeted. Three NSUI candidates had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the results of the elections and questioned why electronic voting machines were privately procured.

The party circulated a letter from Thiruvalluvar University that said the certificate submitted by Basoya was fake. The university’s Registrar V Peruvalluthi confirmed that the Controller of Examination’s office had sent the letter, reported The Hindu. “It has been signed by our Controller,” Peruvalluthi said. “The certificate is without any doubt fake.”

The ABVP has dismissed the allegations against Basoya and claimed that Delhi University had given him admission after verifying his documents.