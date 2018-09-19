The Jammu and Kashmir Police fired tear gas shells and used force to prevent mourners from taking out a Muharram procession in Srinagar in violation of prohibitory orders on Wednesday, reported Greater Kashmir. Restrictions were imposed earlier as a precautionary measure to regulate Muharram processions.

Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in areas of Shaheedgunj, Batmaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud, reported PTI. All educational institutions in the city were also closed.

The mourners attempted to march towards the city centre. Upon reaching Dalgate Chowk, they were stopped by the police and ordered to retreat. Security forces resorted to a baton charge after the procession tried to break the cordon, an eyewitness told Greater Kashmir.

However, many mourners managed to reach Lal Chowk, where the police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

In Batmaloo, the police also detained mourners to stop them from taking out a Muharram procession.