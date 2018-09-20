The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by five eminent persons against the arrests of activists in August in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The court has told the Maharashtra government to hand over the entire case diary to it, according to Bar and Bench.

The activists were arrested as part of the Pune Police’s investigation into the violence during the Bhima Koregaon event in January. While one petition was filed by five citizens a day after the arrests on August 28, an intervention application was also filed on behalf of five activists arrested in June.

Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, who were held in August, are currently under house arrest. Activists Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale were arrested in June.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court said liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures and that it would look at the submissions of the central and Maharashtra government with a “hawk’s eye”.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had disputed claims made on behalf of the 10 activists and said procedures were followed in the case. He had produced both the case diary and the evidence collected so far before the court.

Appearing for the five eminent persons who had moved the public interest litigation against the arrests, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had claimed that the letters purportedly written by the activists to members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were “cooked up”. He had said witnesses for the arrest of activists in June were brought from Pune. “They were stock witnesses. This is a grave violation of procedure.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court said it may consider ordering an inquiry by a special investigation team if it found anything gravely wrong with the material used as evidence against the 10 activists. “Every criminal investigation is based on allegations and we have to see whether there is some material,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said.

In previous hearings, the Maharashtra Police have defended the arrest on the grounds that the accused were planning large-scale violence as part of the agenda of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). They had earlier claimed that the activists were involved in an event in Pune that was followed by caste-related violence at the nearby village of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

The police have said the activists’ speeches at the event were meant to incite hatred and claimed to have seized thousands of letters exchanged among “underground” and “overground” Maoists. Two retired judges who organised the event have said that the arrested activists had nothing to do with the event.