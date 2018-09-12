Supreme Court says it may order SIT probe if it finds lapses in material against arrested activists

The Supreme Court on Monday said it may consider ordering a probe by a special investigation team if it finds anything gravely wrong with the material used as evidence against the five activists arrested on August 28. The court said it would examine the material collected by the Maharashtra Police, which the government agreed to present at the next hearing on Wednesday, reported ANI. The house arrests of the activists will continue till then.

“Every criminal investigation is based on allegations and we have to see whether there is some material,” the bench, which comprised Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said, according to PTI.

The activists were arrested as part of the Bhima Koregaon investigation by the Pune Police. The Centre said in the hearing that the petitioners who moved the Supreme Court against the arrests had no relation to the case. The petition was filed by five eminent citizens a day after the arrests.

The Centre and the state government reiterated that the activists were arrested based on “incriminating documents” recovered from them. The government also said the petitioners had the option to move high courts or lower courts as well. However, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the Supreme Court had entertained the case on the grounds of liberty.

The five activists – Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj – were arrested on August 28 in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. The following day, the Supreme Court ordered that they be placed under house arrest till September 6. “Dissent is the safety valve of democracy, if you don’t allow safety valve, pressure cooker will burst,” the court had said.

On September 6, the court extended their house arrest till September 12 and adjourned the matter. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, however, had pulled up the police for briefing the media even when the case was still in court.

During the September 12 hearing, the court adjourned the matter to Monday and extended the house arrest of the activists. Both sides had asked for more time to file additional documents.

‘They were planning violence’

The Maharashtra Police have defended the arrest on the grounds that the five activists were planning large-scale violence. The claim was made in a counter-affidavit filed in response to a notice issued by the Supreme Court the day after the arrests.

The police have claimed that the activists were in the process of fomenting large-scale violence and destruction of property, which would have resulted in chaos. They said this was part of the agenda of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). The Maharashtra Police had earlier claimed that the activists were involved in the Elgar Parishad, an event organised in Pune by two retired judges on December 31.

The following day, there was caste-related violence at the nearby village of Bhima Koregaon where thousands had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of an 1818 battle in which a British army with a contingent of Mahars defeated the much stronger forces of the Peshwas, a regime noted for their casteist policies.

The police have said the activists’ speeches at the event were meant to incite hatred. The retired judges, however, have said that the arrested activists had nothing to do with the event. The police also claimed to have seized thousands of letters exchanged among “underground” and “overground” Maoists.