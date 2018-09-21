Congress MLAs in Goa served the Legislative Assembly a notice on Friday, calling for the removal of Pramod Sawant as the Speaker, PTI reported. They did not specify the grounds on which they have sought his removal. In a letter to the secretary of the Assembly, the 16 Congress MLAs asked for a session to be convened in 14 days to start the process to remove Sawant.

Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said: “We cannot discuss the grounds for giving notice right now. When it comes up for discussion on the floor before voting, we will disclose our grounds.”

Goa: Opposition Leader Chandrakant Kavlekar & 15 other Congress MLAs have written to Secretary, Goa Legislative Assembly, for removal of Dr. Pramod Sawant from the post of Assembly Speaker. pic.twitter.com/G1IvRC8eQO — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

The Congress legislators served the notice under Rule 243 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of the state.

Earlier in the day, the party accused Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of threatening people from his hospital room, IANS reported. Parrikar, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday. He has been ailing for several months now. The party has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly and has staked claim to form the government. It is the single largest party.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, last week called for Parrikar’s removal and said he should hand over charge to a senior minister.