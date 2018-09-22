The Hyderabad Police on Friday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly molesting a minor girl in a school, reported the Hindustan Times. The alleged incident took place on September 14.

The girl, who studies in Class 1, informed her parents that she had been sexually abused in the school by a person. She, however, could not identify the perpetrator. Her father reported the matter at the Golconda police station, where a First Information Report was lodged, said a police official. The girl reportedly underwent a surgery and is said to be recovering.

This is the second such incident reported from the school, said the police. The girl was allegedly assaulted on the same day a school employee allegedly raped a four-year-old kindergarten student, reported Deccan Chronicle. Mohammad Jeelani, a 29-year-old supervisor at the school, was arrested on September 16 for allegedly sexually assaulting the four-year-old and has been sent to judicial custody.

The girls’ parents reportedly wanted to file a complaint on the same day, said Golconda police station inspector Mohammad Munnawar. “But they backed off after noticing the trouble and media glare at the school when the other case was reported,” he said.

“We will investigate the issue and take necessary action to identify the offenders,” Munnawar told The News Minute. “We will question the school staff and students in connection with the cases.’’

On Friday, the district education officer issued a second notice to the school management and has given them seven days to respond, reported The New Indian Express. “During this time I will also do my inquiry,” said Venkata Narsamma. “As a first step, we will reach out to all parents whose wards are studying in this school and ask them to talk to their children and inform us if they have faced any such situation in school.”

The state education department has also issued a notice to the institution and may cancel its licence, reported the Hindustan Times.