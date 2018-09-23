A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi says Arun Jaitley is trying to ‘defend the indefensible: Earlier in the day, the finance minister said truth cannot have two versions. Manohar Parrikar will remain Goa chief minister, says Amit Shah: However, the council of ministers will soon be shuffled. Suspected Maoists shoot dead TDP MLA and former legislator, say Andhra Pradesh Police: Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Shivari Soma were attending an event in Araku when the attack took place. Stranded naval commander to be rescued in 16 hours, says Indian Navy: Abhilash Tomy, who was injured after his yacht was hit by a storm mid-way during the Golden Globe Race, will be picked up by the French vessel Osiris. Pakistan opposition parties blame Imran Khan for cancellation of talks with India: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said ‘too much keenness’ was shown by the prime minister. Amit Shah calls Bangladeshi migrants ‘termites’, promises to strike them off electoral rolls: The BJP chief claimed that the party will win both the Rajasthan Assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. WhatsApp appoints grievance officer for India after government’s criticism over fake news: The appointment was reportedly made at the end of August. China postpones military talks with US to protest against Washington’s curbs on its military agency: Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said the purchase of Russian missile and jet was a routine act of cooperation between sovereign countries. Church refutes reports that nun was penalised for protesting against rape accused bishop: Unidentified officials from the Franciscan Clarist congregation said the Mananthavady Diocese had recommended action against her three months ago. Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh across the country: The 14-day festival concluded on Sunday with the celebration of Anant Chaturdashi.