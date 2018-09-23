The big news: Rahul Gandhi says Jaitley ‘spinning lies’ about Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa chief minister, and suspected Maoists shot dead two TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says Arun Jaitley is trying to ‘defend the indefensible: Earlier in the day, the finance minister said truth cannot have two versions.
- Manohar Parrikar will remain Goa chief minister, says Amit Shah: However, the council of ministers will soon be shuffled.
- Suspected Maoists shoot dead TDP MLA and former legislator, say Andhra Pradesh Police: Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Shivari Soma were attending an event in Araku when the attack took place.
- Stranded naval commander to be rescued in 16 hours, says Indian Navy: Abhilash Tomy, who was injured after his yacht was hit by a storm mid-way during the Golden Globe Race, will be picked up by the French vessel Osiris.
- Pakistan opposition parties blame Imran Khan for cancellation of talks with India: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said ‘too much keenness’ was shown by the prime minister.
- Amit Shah calls Bangladeshi migrants ‘termites’, promises to strike them off electoral rolls: The BJP chief claimed that the party will win both the Rajasthan Assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- WhatsApp appoints grievance officer for India after government’s criticism over fake news: The appointment was reportedly made at the end of August.
- China postpones military talks with US to protest against Washington’s curbs on its military agency: Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said the purchase of Russian missile and jet was a routine act of cooperation between sovereign countries.
- Church refutes reports that nun was penalised for protesting against rape accused bishop: Unidentified officials from the Franciscan Clarist congregation said the Mananthavady Diocese had recommended action against her three months ago.
- Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh across the country: The 14-day festival concluded on Sunday with the celebration of Anant Chaturdashi.