A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi says Arun Jaitley is trying to ‘defend the indefensible: The finance minister on Sunday said truth cannot have two versions, and advocate Prashant Bhushan asked the Centre to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih claims victory in Maldivian presidential election: Solih said the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition has won the election with a ‘comfortable majority’. Dhawan, Sharma smash tons as bowlers set up another big win for India against Pakistan in Asia Cup: The Super four win is the second big win on the trot for India over their arch-rivals following their easy eighth wicket win in the first round. Schools closed in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall: Several roads in Kinnaur and Chamba districts were blocked due to landslides, heavy rain and snowfall. Suspected Maoists shoot dead TDP MLA and former legislator, say Andhra Pradesh Police: Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Shivari Soma were attending an event in Araku when the attack took place. BJP’s North Dinajpur chief arrested for ‘provocative speech’ against the police: Shankar Chakraborty allegedly told the villagers to tie police officers to trees. Amit Shah calls Bangladeshi migrants ‘termites’, promises to strike them off electoral rolls: The BJP chief claimed that the party will win both the Rajasthan Assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. China postpones military talks with US to protest against Washington’s curbs on its military agency: Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said the purchase of Russian missile and jet was a routine act of cooperation between sovereign countries. Stranded naval commander to be rescued in 16 hours, says Indian Navy: Abhilash Tomy, who was injured after his yacht was hit by a storm mid-way during the Golden Globe Race, will be picked up by the French vessel Osiris. Church refutes reports that nun was penalised for protesting against rape accused bishop: Social activist Agnivesh condemned the Catholic Church for ‘victimising’ nuns.