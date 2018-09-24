The big news: Rahul Gandhi seeks parliamentary panel probe on Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The opposition candidate claimed victory in Maldivian presidential election, and India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says Arun Jaitley is trying to ‘defend the indefensible: The finance minister on Sunday said truth cannot have two versions, and advocate Prashant Bhushan asked the Centre to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
- Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih claims victory in Maldivian presidential election: Solih said the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition has won the election with a ‘comfortable majority’.
- Dhawan, Sharma smash tons as bowlers set up another big win for India against Pakistan in Asia Cup: The Super four win is the second big win on the trot for India over their arch-rivals following their easy eighth wicket win in the first round.
- Schools closed in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall: Several roads in Kinnaur and Chamba districts were blocked due to landslides, heavy rain and snowfall.
- Suspected Maoists shoot dead TDP MLA and former legislator, say Andhra Pradesh Police: Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Shivari Soma were attending an event in Araku when the attack took place.
- BJP’s North Dinajpur chief arrested for ‘provocative speech’ against the police: Shankar Chakraborty allegedly told the villagers to tie police officers to trees.
- Amit Shah calls Bangladeshi migrants ‘termites’, promises to strike them off electoral rolls: The BJP chief claimed that the party will win both the Rajasthan Assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- China postpones military talks with US to protest against Washington’s curbs on its military agency: Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said the purchase of Russian missile and jet was a routine act of cooperation between sovereign countries.
- Stranded naval commander to be rescued in 16 hours, says Indian Navy: Abhilash Tomy, who was injured after his yacht was hit by a storm mid-way during the Golden Globe Race, will be picked up by the French vessel Osiris.
- Church refutes reports that nun was penalised for protesting against rape accused bishop: Social activist Agnivesh condemned the Catholic Church for ‘victimising’ nuns.