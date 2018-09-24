The India Meteorological Depart in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for Wednesday. A yellow alert indicates the weather may change or worsen in the next few days, according to Hindustan Times.

The Met centre has forecast heavy rainfall (64.4 mm to 124.4 mm) in these districts. Fishermen have been warned against venturing out into the sea over the next 24 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and have directed them to take necessary precautions, tweeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala experienced the worst floods in a century in August. At least 483 people died in the state in rain-related incidents this monsoon since May. During the worst phase of the flooding in August, there were 14,50,707 people living in relief camps.