Fuel prices rose between 5 paise and 12 paise across all metros on Monday, with petrol rates crossing the Rs 90-mark in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 90.08 per litre, up from Rs 89.97 on Sunday. The prices in some other districts in Maharashtra even crossed Rs 91, with a litre of the fuel costing Rs 91.61 in Nanded, Rs 91.31 in Amaravati, Rs. 91.14 in Ratnagiri, and Rs. 91.01 in Jalgaon, said Federation of Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association President Uday Lodh.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol costs Rs 82.72 a litre in New Delhi, Rs 84.54 a litre in Kolkata, and Rs 85.99 a litre in Chennai. On Sunday, petrol was priced at Rs 82.61 in New Delhi, Rs 84.44 in Kolkata, and Rs 85.87 in Chennai.

A litre of diesel on Monday cost Rs 78.58 in Mumbai, Rs 74.02 in New Delhi, Rs 75.87 in Kolkata, and Rs 78.26 in Chennai.

The rise in petrol prices was 11 paise each in Delhi and Mumbai, 10 paise in Kolkata and 12 paise in Chennai. The increase in diesel prices was 5 paise each in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and 6 paise in Chennai.

The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the recent depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. Crude oil prices have been around the $80 per barrel mark, and the rupee declined against the dollar last week, making imports costlier. On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.

As the prices rise, the blame game has escalated. The Congress-led opposition is putting pressure on the government to bring down taxes, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the massive bills of oil bonds and subsidies from the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance era for their inability to cut taxes now.