Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is ready to talk with everyone in Jammu and Kashmir to help solve the matter, reported PTI. “I think the [Kashmir] matter would be resolved, as the problem is not increasing,” he said. “We are ready to talk to everyone.”

Singh, who was speaking after a meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Lucknow, said that all security agencies are working in tandem as far as terrorism is concerned. The Central Zonal Council comprises Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

“Whatever terrorism there is in Kashmir, it is all Pakistan-sponsored,” the Union minister added.

On September 21, India called off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi that was to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Ministry of External Affairs cited the killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps “glorifying” Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016, for cancelling the meeting.