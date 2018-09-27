A Rajasthan court on Wednesday sentenced 70-year-old religious leader Kaushlendra Prapanacharya Phalahari Maharaj to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman, PTI reported. Alwar district Additional Sessions Judge Rajendra Sharma also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused’s lawyer, Ashok Sharma, told reporters that they will appeal against the sentence in a higher court.

In September 2017, Alwar Police booked the 70-year-old after the woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she visited his ashram to donate money. The complainant, a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, had said her parents were disciples of the accused.

Soon after she lodged her complaint, the accused got himself admitted at a private hospital. The complainant alleged that he committed the crime on August 7. The accused was arrested on September 20, 2017 under Indian Penal Code sections relating to rape and criminal intimidation.

The religious leader was also ordered to undergo a virility test for forensic examination during the examination. The police also raided his ashram and seized laptops, CDs, gadgets and CCTV camera footage.

In October, the police submitted a charge sheet on the crime to the court.