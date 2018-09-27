The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday detained three schoolboys for allegedly raping a six-year-old Adivasi girl in Indore district, PTI reported. One of the accused boys is the girl’s cousin, said a police officer.

The incident took place on September 21 in Datoda village, said Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh. The three accused allegedly raped the girl near her house. While one of them is a 12-year-old student, the others are 15 years old.

“The accused also threatened the victim that if she complained to anyone about them, her family would have to face dire consequences,” said Singh.

After the girl felt unwell, she told her elder sister about the incident on Wednesday, following which their parents filed a police complaint, said Singh. “The three accused are also tribals and one of them is the girl’s cousin brother,” he said, adding that the girl has been admitted to a hospital in Indore and is out of danger.

Last year, a National Crime Records Bureau report revealed that the state had recorded the highest number of rape cases in 2016. Of the total 38,947 such cases reported in the country, Madhya Pradesh alone accounted for 4,882 cases.