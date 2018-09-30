Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday congratulated External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her United Nations General Assembly address in New York.

On Saturday, Swaraj said it was India’s misfortune that Pakistan is equally adept at spreading terrorism and denying its role in it. “We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks [with Pakistan],” she said. “This is a complete lie. We believe that talks are only rational means to resolve the most complex of disputes. Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of their behaviour.”

On September 20, India had agreed to hold a meeting between Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the General Assembly, but called it off the next day citing “deeply disturbing developments”. Pakistan had expressed disappointment at India’s decision.

Sushma Swaraj emphatically dislodged Pakistan’s “hypocritical role in curbing terrorism” in the region, Jaitley said on Twitter. “Congratulations to her on very effectively showing Pakistan its double face on terrorism and dialogue, and emphasising India’s stand.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirron Kher and Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also praised Swaraj. Rathore called the external affairs minister’s speech a “diplomatic surgical strike”.

Amazing speech by @SushmaSwaraj at UNGA. Boldly naming and shaming Pakistan for terrorism. Kudos brave lady. More strength to you ! — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 29, 2018

EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji in her @UN General Assembly address emphatically dislodged Pakistan’s hypocritical role in curbing terrorism in the region. Congratulations to her on very effectively showing Pakistan it’s double face on terrorism & dialogue, & emphasizing India’s stand. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 30, 2018

A diplomatic surgical strike by our EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji in #UNGA today. She has exposed Pakistan's support for terrorism in front of the world yet again.



Kudos to her for a powerful speech! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 29, 2018

Hon’ble EAM @SushmaSwaraj Ji delivers an electrifying and articulated speech in United Nations General Assembly, exposes Pakistan in front of the world. #sushmaswaraj at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/yIyREM0JFe — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) September 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said Swaraj’s speech seemed to have been aimed at Bharatiya Janata Party voters. “We get the sense that everything is about the political environment in India and this was a speech aimed at BJP voters and sending a message to them particularly on subject of Pakistan rather than constructing a positive and constructive image of India in the world,” Tharoor said.

Condemning Pakistan for accusing India of violating human rights, Swaraj said terrorists were the chief transgressors. “Those who take innocent human lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights,” she said. “Pakistan glorifies killers, while refusing to see the blood of innocents.”