Pakistan-occupied Kashmir officials were on helicopter that breached Indian airspace: The so-called prime minister, tourism minister and education minister of the Pakistan-administered region were on board the chopper. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of ministry for cow welfare: He said more sanctuaries will be built for bovines in the state. Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said a shortage of heavy equipment was hampering rescue workers’ efforts to recover bodies. ‘Ambedkar wanted reservations only for a decade,’ says Lok Sabha speaker: Sumitra Mahajan said Parliament kept extending quotas for 10 years each, which is a ‘shortcoming’. CNG, piped cooking gas prices increase in Delhi, LPG to become marginally costlier: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders will increase by Rs 59 while that of subsidised ones will rise by Rs 2.89, the Indian Oil Corporation said. Only ‘women activists’ and not real devotees will enter Sabarimala temple, says shrine board chief: The Travancore Dewaswom Board is thinking about filing a review petition against the Supreme Court’s order to remove restrictions on women’s entry. Narendra Modi wants to use people’s money to bail out IL&FS group, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president said in 2007 Modi put the company in charge of a Rs 70,000-crore infrastructure project that has not been completed yet. Flights and train services cancelled as Typhoon Trami is set to hit to main island of Japan: More than 2,75,000 homes and offices faced power outages in the southern Kyushu region. Diphtheria claims two more lives in Delhi, toll rises to 26: Twenty five of the deaths have occurred at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city’s northern part. UN plans to increase cooperation with India to combat terror financing, Antonio Guterres tells PTI: The United Nations chief expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.