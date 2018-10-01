The big news: PoK ministers on helicopter that violated Indian aerospace, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a cow welfare ministry in Madhya Pradesh, and the toll in Indonesia’s earthquake, tsunami rose to 832.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan-occupied Kashmir officials were on helicopter that breached Indian airspace: The so-called prime minister, tourism minister and education minister of the Pakistan-administered region were on board the chopper.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of ministry for cow welfare: He said more sanctuaries will be built for bovines in the state.
- Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said a shortage of heavy equipment was hampering rescue workers’ efforts to recover bodies.
- ‘Ambedkar wanted reservations only for a decade,’ says Lok Sabha speaker: Sumitra Mahajan said Parliament kept extending quotas for 10 years each, which is a ‘shortcoming’.
- CNG, piped cooking gas prices increase in Delhi, LPG to become marginally costlier: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders will increase by Rs 59 while that of subsidised ones will rise by Rs 2.89, the Indian Oil Corporation said.
- Only ‘women activists’ and not real devotees will enter Sabarimala temple, says shrine board chief: The Travancore Dewaswom Board is thinking about filing a review petition against the Supreme Court’s order to remove restrictions on women’s entry.
- Narendra Modi wants to use people’s money to bail out IL&FS group, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president said in 2007 Modi put the company in charge of a Rs 70,000-crore infrastructure project that has not been completed yet.
- Flights and train services cancelled as Typhoon Trami is set to hit to main island of Japan: More than 2,75,000 homes and offices faced power outages in the southern Kyushu region.
- Diphtheria claims two more lives in Delhi, toll rises to 26: Twenty five of the deaths have occurred at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city’s northern part.
- UN plans to increase cooperation with India to combat terror financing, Antonio Guterres tells PTI: The United Nations chief expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.