Fuel prices once again increased on Monday, with a litre of petrol now costing Rs 91.08 in Mumbai, ANI reported. A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 79.72 in the metro, marking an increase by 32 paise.

Petrol cost Rs 83.73 in Delhi, Rs 85.53 in Kolkata, Rs 87.05 in Chennai, recording an increase between 23 paise and 25 paise. A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 75.09 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.94 in Kolkata, Rs 79.40 in Chennai, according to The Indian Express. Diesel prices increased between 30 paise and 32 paise.

On Sunday, state-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs 1.70 per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.30 per standard cubic metre, effective Monday.

Fuel prices have increased by over Rs 5 a litre since mid-August. The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel.

On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.