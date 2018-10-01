A top Indonesian government official said on Monday that President Joko Widodo had opened the door to international help, after an earthquake and tsunami killed at least 832 people. Tom Lembong tweeted asking rescuers to contact him directly via social media or email.

Countries such as Australia, Thailand and Singapore have already offered help, Reuters reported.

Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email: tom@bkpm.go.id#PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA — Tom Lembong (@tomlembong) October 1, 2018

Meanwhile, rescuers dug mass graves for 1,000 bodies, expecting the toll to rise further. In the Poboya hills above Palu city, which was devastated by the quake and tsunami, volunteers dug a 100 metre-long grave to bury 1,300 victims, AFP reported.

As many as 60 people are feared trapped under one hotel in Palu. However, two people have been rescued from the 80-room Hotel Roa-Roa, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said. Meanwhile, at least 1,200 inmates have fled prisons in the country.

Some survivors are allegedly looting shops to procure essential items, including food. “There has been no aid, we need to eat. We don’t have any other choice, we must get food,” an unidentified man told AFP after filling a basket with goods from a store.

Disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho blamed the declining funding every year for the ineffectiveness of the tsunami warning system. He said the system, which was turned off hours before the tsunami, had not worked for six years due to lack of money.