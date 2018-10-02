The big news: Delhi Police stop protesting farmers from entering city, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The toll in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami rose over 1,200, and the autopsy showed Lucknow man Vivek Tiwari was shot at point-blank range.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Police fire tear gas, use water cannons to prevent farmers’ rally from entering Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned why they were not allowed to enter the Capital.
- Toll after earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia goes up to 1,234 as rescue operations intensify: Two fresh earthquakes were reported off the coast of Sumba island.
- Autopsy shows Lucknow man was shot at point-blank range from above, say reports: The accused constable had earlier claimed that he had fired in self-defence after falling down on the road.
- BJP to urge Kerala government to introduce ordinance to restore ban on women in Sabarimala: The ruling Left Democratic Front government, however, has said that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the verdict is implemented.
- Seven more lions die in Gir forest, toll rises to 21: The state government said some of the deaths were because of a virus attack but officials are yet to identify the type of virus.
- Five people injured in explosion in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar area, say reports: The explosion was reported outside a shop on the ground floor of a building.
- White House asks FBI to interview anyone it wants during sexual misconduct probe against judge: President Donald Trump said he wanted the bureau to conduct a ‘comprehensive investigation’ and not a ‘witch hunt’.
- Risk to children from contaminated oral polio vaccine found in India is ‘minimal’, says WHO: Government officials confirmed that some vials of the contaminated vaccine were given to children in Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh.
- Manipur High Court rejects university vice chancellor’s plea challenging HRD ministry’s inquiry: Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured representatives of Manipur University Teachers’ Association that police forces deployed on campus will be removed soon.
- Musician Balabhaskar dies a week after car crash near Thiruvananthapuram: His two-year-old daughter was also killed in the accident while his wife Lakshmi and a friend are still in hospital.