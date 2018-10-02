A look at the headlines right now:

Police fire tear gas, use water cannons to prevent farmers’ rally from entering Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned why they were not allowed to enter the Capital. Toll after earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia goes up to 1,234 as rescue operations intensify: Two fresh earthquakes were reported off the coast of Sumba island. Autopsy shows Lucknow man was shot at point-blank range from above, say reports: The accused constable had earlier claimed that he had fired in self-defence after falling down on the road. BJP to urge Kerala government to introduce ordinance to restore ban on women in Sabarimala: The ruling Left Democratic Front government, however, has said that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the verdict is implemented. Seven more lions die in Gir forest, toll rises to 21: The state government said some of the deaths were because of a virus attack but officials are yet to identify the type of virus. Five people injured in explosion in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar area, say reports: The explosion was reported outside a shop on the ground floor of a building. White House asks FBI to interview anyone it wants during sexual misconduct probe against judge: President Donald Trump said he wanted the bureau to conduct a ‘comprehensive investigation’ and not a ‘witch hunt’. Risk to children from contaminated oral polio vaccine found in India is ‘minimal’, says WHO: Government officials confirmed that some vials of the contaminated vaccine were given to children in Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh. Manipur High Court rejects university vice chancellor’s plea challenging HRD ministry’s inquiry: Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured representatives of Manipur University Teachers’ Association that police forces deployed on campus will be removed soon. Musician Balabhaskar dies a week after car crash near Thiruvananthapuram: His two-year-old daughter was also killed in the accident while his wife Lakshmi and a friend are still in hospital.

