The Kolkata Police on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against unidentified people in connection with an explosion in Nagerbazar area on Tuesday, reported PTI. A seven-year-old child died and at least nine people were injured in the blast that was reported outside a shop on the ground floor of a building.

“We have started a suo motu case against unknown persons in this case,” said an unidentified officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. “Strict action will be taken as per law against those found guilty.”

The officer added that samples have been collected from the spot and forensic tests are being carried out to find out what type of material was used in the explosion. Inputs from residents of the area could help the police identify the accused.

“CCTV footage from neighbouring shops as well as those from the traffic police are being checked,” said the officer. “Locals of the neighbourhood have also been asked to come over for a round of questioning for our probe.”

Different political parties blamed each other for the explosion. While the ruling Trinamool accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of plotting to kill a municipality official who was working in the building, the BJP refuted the allegations and demanded a National Investigation Agency inquiry into the matter.

The police officer said that it was not possible to conclude if any political party was involved in the incident. “We have not been able to identify anybody responsible for this mishap,” he said. “And it is very difficult to say whether he belongs to any particular political outfit or not. Our investigation is at a very early stage and nothing conclusive can be drawn now.”