Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh MLC MVVS Murthy died in a road accident in the United States on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times. The car crash, which took place in Alaska, killed two other passengers from Visakhapatnam travelling with him, and the driver of the car.

Murthy, 76, was the founder of the Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management University in Visakhapatnam and an industrialist. He was visiting the US to meet alumni of GITAM University in California on October 6. Murthy was travelling to Alaska from California for a wildlife safari.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon local time when the driver of the van Murthy was travelling in allegedly attempted to pass a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone, reported the Anchorage Daily News. The van collided with a pick-up truck in the opposite lane and seriously injured a child inside. Murthy and another the van driver died, while two passengers succumbed to their injuries later. Another is in a critical condition in a nearby hospital, said the police.

“There is no reason to believe the truck driver was at fault at all,” said a police spokesperson.

Murthy was elected twice, in 1991 and in 1999, as a member of the 10th and 13th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam. He was a sitting MLC from Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders of the Telegu Desam Party condoled Murthy’s death.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of my long term associate, a sincere party member and parliamentarian, MVVS Murthy garu in a road accident. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 3, 2018

It’s shocking to know that a well wisher, @JaiTDP Sr. Leader & MLC, Director of @GITAMUniversity Sri. MVVS Murthy died in a road accident in US. His services as a former MP and as an educationist is laudable. May his soul rest in peace and my heart felt condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/wbvBRp2cMc — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) October 3, 2018

The sudden demise of senior leader & MLC MVVS Murthy Garu is a devastating loss to the party and family. An unwavering champion for education & employment creation, he touched many lives with his deep compassion and empathy. His was a life well-lived! — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 3, 2018