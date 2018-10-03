A look at the headlines right now:

Mayawati calls Digvijaya Singh a BJP agent, says he does not want Congress to ally with BSP: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections alone. Centre increases minimum support price for rabi crops, approves Bhopal and Indore metro projects: Union law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision would help Indian farmers earn an additional Rs 62,635 crore.: As Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks fishermen to return to coast: The chief minister said a red alert was declared in three districts for October 7 and the State Disaster Management Authority had met to assess the situation. NGT rebukes highway authority for claiming it planted trees along roads: The National Green Tribunal disposed of a petition against the National Highways Authority of India and asked the petitioner to submit instances of violations. Supreme Court seeks status reports on rehabilitation homes for people with mental illness: States and Union territories that have not complied with the Centre’s guidelines on the matter have been given two weeks to submit their reports. India prepares to deport seven Rohingya men even as SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking stay: UN chief Antonio Guterres asked India to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to solve the Rohingya crisis. Supreme Court confirms jail sentence of former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato for misusing funds: He will be in prison for four-and-a-half years. BJP expels 15 workers for alleged anti-party activities ahead of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, a Jammu and Kashmir Congress MLA said that several BJP youth workers joined the party, along with the saffron party’s state media coordinator. Theresa May says Conservative Party ‘must be for everyone’, takes aim at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: The British prime minister announced new borrowing powers for councils to build more houses, and said the days of austerity were over. Narendra Modi government awards defence contracts only to defaulters, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president has repeatedly criticised the Centre about alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.