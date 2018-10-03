The big news: Mayawati says no tie-up with Congress in Rajasthan, MP polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Union Cabinet increased minimum support price for rabi crops, and the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for Kerala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mayawati calls Digvijaya Singh a BJP agent, says he does not want Congress to ally with BSP: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections alone.
- Centre increases minimum support price for rabi crops, approves Bhopal and Indore metro projects: Union law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision would help Indian farmers earn an additional Rs 62,635 crore.:
- As Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks fishermen to return to coast: The chief minister said a red alert was declared in three districts for October 7 and the State Disaster Management Authority had met to assess the situation.
- NGT rebukes highway authority for claiming it planted trees along roads: The National Green Tribunal disposed of a petition against the National Highways Authority of India and asked the petitioner to submit instances of violations.
- Supreme Court seeks status reports on rehabilitation homes for people with mental illness: States and Union territories that have not complied with the Centre’s guidelines on the matter have been given two weeks to submit their reports.
- India prepares to deport seven Rohingya men even as SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking stay: UN chief Antonio Guterres asked India to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to solve the Rohingya crisis.
- Supreme Court confirms jail sentence of former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato for misusing funds: He will be in prison for four-and-a-half years.
- BJP expels 15 workers for alleged anti-party activities ahead of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, a Jammu and Kashmir Congress MLA said that several BJP youth workers joined the party, along with the saffron party’s state media coordinator.
- Theresa May says Conservative Party ‘must be for everyone’, takes aim at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: The British prime minister announced new borrowing powers for councils to build more houses, and said the days of austerity were over.
- Narendra Modi government awards defence contracts only to defaulters, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president has repeatedly criticised the Centre about alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.