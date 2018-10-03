The International Court of Justice said on Wednesday that it will hold hearings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to February 21 in the Peace Palace at The Hague in the Netherlands, the seat of the court.

Jadhav, a Indian naval officer, is on death row in Islamabad after Pakistan charged him with espionage for Indian intelligence agencies in 2016. After he was sentenced to death, India moved the ICJ against the verdict in May 2017. The court stayed his execution, but a final verdict is pending.

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday said that India will argue its case from 10 am to 1 pm on February 18, and Pakistan will present its case on February 19 at the same time. On February 20, India will kick off the second round of oral arguments, and Pakistan will respond on February 21.

In July this year, Pakistan filed a 400-page rejoinder to India’s objections in the case and gave detailed answers to New Delhi’s submissions. In August, Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that the country has “solid evidence” to fight the Jadhav case.