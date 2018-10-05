Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a second term in 2019, according to a survey conducted by ABP News and C-Voter. The survey predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get 276 seats while the Congress will win 112 seats in the 2019 General elections. The majority mark in the Lower House is 272.

However, regional parties are predicted to dominate the elections in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Of the 129 seats in these five seats, the NDA is predicted to win 21, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance is likely to win 32, and the remaining 76 seats will go to other parties.

The opinion poll predicted that the Congress will be able to make big gains in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if it forms an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party. The mahagathbandhan or ‘Grand Alliance’ will win no less than 56 of the 80 seats in the state.

In Maharashtra, the UPA is predicted to win 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats if the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party form an alliance and the BJP and Shiv Sena split. If the BJP retains its alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP form an alliance, then NDA is expected to win 36 seats. If all parties contest alone, then the NDA wins the most seats – 22.

The BJP is also predicted to win all seven seats in Delhi. In Haryana, the NDA will win six seats and the UPA three. In Congress-ruled Punjab, the UPA is predicted to win 12 seats, leaving the NDA with just one seat.

The NDA is also predicted to win Rajasthan, despite the anti-incumbency wave, and Chhattisgarh in the Lok Sabha election. In August, however, an opinion poll suggested that the BJP is likely to lose all three upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.