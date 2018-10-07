A man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar locality during an argument after his vehicle injured a dog, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The man’s brother suffered injuries in the attack, which took place late Friday. Police are searching for three people who were allegedly involved in the fight.

According to police, Vijender Rana and his brother Rajesh sustained six or more stab wounds each and were attacked in front of their family members. The family members claimed that the brothers were “dragged from outside their house and taken to the site where the dog was hit, where the accused stabbed them”.

Rana’s wife, Seema Rana, said he was trying to help Rajesh who was being hit with bricks. “Two people held him [Rana] down and one of them stabbed him multiple times,” Seema Rana said. “My son and I kept pleading with them.”

Police said the two brothers were on their way home when their van hit a dog. The dog’s owner, Ankit, got into an argument with Rana, following which Ankit, his brother Paras, their tenant Dev Chopra and a friend, Karan, allegedly thrashed Rana and Rajesh, according to Hindustan Times. The four men allegedly attacked the brothers with knives and screw drivers and then escaped.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Rana and Rajesh were taken to a hospital where Rana was declared dead on arrival. “The three suspects in the case, Ankit, his brother Paras, and his tenant, Dev Chopra, are on the run,” Alphonse said, adding that a murder case has been registered. The fourth suspect, Karan, was arrested on Saturday.