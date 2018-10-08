The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition that sought the regulation of non-religious education imparted at madrasas, maktabahs and gurukuls, Bar and Bench reported. The top court granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court on the matter.

In March 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government rolled out its agenda to modernise madrasas. It made provisions in its 2017-’18 Budget towards imparting modern education in recognised madrasas, the Business Standard reported.

Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking regulation of non-religious education being imparted in all Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls across the country. pic.twitter.com/IPkoN1zeV8 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

In July, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre does not want to “shut the doors of madrasas”, but it wants to open their doors for mainstream education, PTI reported.

In January, Shia Central Waqf Board Chairperson Waseem Rizwi said madrasas should be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. The Shia Central Waqf Board was set up by the government to oversee governance, administration and supervision of auqaf, a description on its website states.