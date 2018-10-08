Actor Nana Patekar on Monday said the truth about actress Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against him has not changed even a decade later, reported ANI. “The truth that was there 10 years back stands true even today,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Dutta on Saturday filed a police complaint against Patekar who allegedly sexually harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008.

Refusing to answer questions, Patekar said his lawyer has advised him to not speak to television channels, reported ABP News.

Dutta’s complaint, filed in Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, also names choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

In an application to the police submitted on Monday, Siddiqui denied Dutta’s claims and said no molestation had taken place on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, reported PTI. “Sameer Siddiqui today [Monday] morning submitted the application at Oshiwara police station,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (WR) Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Dutta’s claims were a publicity stunt, said Siddiqui. The Goregaon police station has already investigated the allegations, he added.

Last week, Patekar sent a legal notice to Dutta, asking her to apologise for making false claims. She has also received a notice from director Vivek Agnihotri, who allegedly asked her to take her clothes off and dance to give co-star Irrfan Khan his cues while they were shooting for Chocolate. The movie released in 2005.

On Sunday, Dutta said this was the right time for women who have faced sexual abuse and harassment to speak up. She was referring to women who have been recounting instances of harassment and naming their alleged abusers on social media over the last couple of days.