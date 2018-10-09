The son of Goa Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Glen Ticlo on Monday allegedly ran over an 18-year-old woman and wounded her sister while driving on the NH 4 in Belagavi in Karnataka, PTI reported. Police Commissioner DC Rajappa on Tuesday said 27-year-old Kyle Ticlo was arrested and released on bail.

The incident triggered violence in the area and several people pelted stones and allegedly tried to set the luxury car on fire. The police said they arrested seven people for the incident.

Ticlo confirmed that he owns the car involved in the accident, The Times of India reported. Eyewitnesses told the daily that the driver was speeding and had lost control of the car.