The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for coastal districts in North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather department, a deep depression that has been present for some time over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday and is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move west-northwards for some time and then north-westwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam around morning of October 11,” said Director of Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar HR Biswas, according to NDTV. The depression is expected to trigger rainfall across the states on October 10 and 11, he said.

The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall in some places along the coast of West Bengal.

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Titli. Very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hrs. Expected to cross Odisha & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur & Kalingapatnam around morning of 11th October. - IMD

The IMD has issued a red warning (extremely heavy rainfall) for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts in Odisha and an orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Khura, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhardak and Balasore districts on October 10, reported The Economic Times.

Collectors of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts in Odisha have been advised to remain on high alert as the IMD forecast heavy rainfall and squally winds reaching up to 65 km per hour from Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times. Wind speeds are likely to increase gradually to 80-90 km per hour along and off the Odisha coast from Wednesday.

Special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said collectors have been asked to move people living in low lying areas. Sethi said fishermen along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Around 300 motor boats have been arranged to assist in rescue operation in case a flood situation arises after heavy rainfall on October 10 and 11.