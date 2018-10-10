The Tripura government on Tuesday announced revised pay scale for its two lakh employees and pensioners at par with the Centre’s 7th Pay Commission, PTI reported. The revised salary will be effective from October 1.

A committee headed by former Assam Chief Secretary PP Varma had made the recommendations, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters at a press conference. The committee was formed in March, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura government assumed office.

“The [previous] Left Front government left a burden of Rs 11,000 crore,” Deb said. “Despite that, we could fulfil the demands of the employees.”

The minimum pay at the entry level has now been raised to Rs 18,000 per month for Group-C employees and Rs 16,000 for Group-D employees. Pensioners will get a minimum pension of Rs 8,000 per month and a maximum of Rs 1,07,450 per month. Fixed pay employees will get benefits at par with regular employees under the revised salary structure, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma said.

“To provide higher salaries and allowances to state government employees and pensioners, Rs 7,728 crore will be required annually, including Rs 912 crore additional expenditure,” Deb added.