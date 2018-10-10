Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party would not make any false promises to people and continued to criticise the Centre regarding alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal, PTI reported.

“PM and CM’s duty is to listen to the needs of the people,” Gandhi said at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. “We will not make false promises. Any promise made by us will be delivered.”

The Congress president, who concluded his two-day tour of the state on Wednesday, said his party and its leaders would not make promises like how the BJP had assured people it would deposit Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and generate two crore jobs every year, reported PTI. “Our chief minister and leaders will not deliver hollow speeches and tell lies,” he added.

Gandhi also questioned Modi about the Rafale deal with France and repeated his allegation that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, which was awarded an offset contract with French company Dassault Aviation, benefited from the deal. The Congress president had levelled similar charges during his public meetings in the state’s Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts.

“Anil Ambani has a debt of Rs 45,000 crore and yet he was chosen for the Rafale deal,” Gandhi said. “Rs 526 crore per aircraft was hiked to [Rs] 1,600 crore per aircraft; this was done solely to benefit Anil Ambani.”

The Congress president said he had asked Modi in Parliament in May on why the price of the aircraft was increased, but the prime minister “could not meet my eyes”. He said Modi refused to answer his questions because he was “guilty of stealing from the public [and] giving it to Anil Ambani.” Gandhi had levelled a similar charge on September 28..

The Congress president said Hindustan Aeronautical Limited had been ignored. “PM Modi stole the Rafale deal from PSU HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani, who had accompanied PM Modi to France.”

PM and CM's duty is to listen to the needs of the people. We will not make false promises. Any promise made by us will be delivered: Congress President @RahulGandhi #जन_जन_की_कांग्रेस — Congress (@INCIndia) October 10, 2018

Gandhi said when the Congress is elected to power in Rajasthan, the party will listen to the needs of everyone. “Our government will work for every single section of the society unlike the BJP government, which works only for a handful of industrialists,” he said. “Modi gives money to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi but hasn’t given a single penny to small businesses of Bikaner.”

Mr. Modi gives money to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi but hasn't given a single penny to small businesses of Bikaner: Congress President @RahulGandhi #जन_जन_की_कांग्रेस — Congress (@INCIndia) October 10, 2018

The Congress president has been on the offensive against the BJP-led government in the past few months regarding the Rafale defence deal. The party’s allegations were bolstered when former French President Francois Hollande claimed last month that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence’s name for the contract.

The BJP government and Reliance Defence have repeatedly denied the Opposition party’s allegations.