At least four people were injured in a bomb blast in Assam’s capital Guwahati on Saturday, reported Northeast Now. The injured, identified as Kalpa Jyoti Talukdar, Champu Kumar Das, Taifuddin Ahmed and Binita Das, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The explosion took place in Guwahati’s Panbazar area near the police station. However, the Assam Police have ruled out that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device or a bomb. However, the bomb squad is yet to reach the spot.

The police on Thursday had issued a security alert ahead of Durga Puja festival, reported The Times of India.

Further details are awaited.