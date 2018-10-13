The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the prime accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Visheshwar Ojha in Bhojpur in 2016, PTI reported. The accused, identified as Brajesh Mishra, had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

The police said Brajesh Mishra is also accused of killing the prime witness in the case, Kamal Kishore Mishra. Ojha, who was the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar unit and Shahpur legislator, was shot dead in February 2016. Trials in Ojha’s murder case are on and so far only two out of 10 witnesses have recorded their statement in the court.

Assailants gunned down Kamal Kishore Mishra on September 28, 2018. Kamal Kishore Mishra’s security cover had been withdrawn at his request as he had recorded his statement in the case, the police said last month.

Superintendent of Police Adiya Kumar said the investigating team received information about Brajesh Mishra’s alleged conspiracy to commit other crimes and tracked him down to Sonvarsha village.