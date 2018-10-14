The chief electoral officer of Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7, on Sunday said the Election Commission would monitor social media posts of political parties and groups in the run up to the elections, PTI reported.

“We are working out the matrix right now on how to control social media [content that violates Model Code of Conduct],” said Rajat Kumar. “...We will put some key words that indicate violation of MCC... an appeal or an offer of money with catch phrases. We will scan through various websites.” Social media guidelines are the same as those for print and electronic media, he added.

The poll panel has appointed an agency to help Kumar with matters related to social media, and it is also in touch with Google and Facebook, which have assured to cooperate in cases of violation of the model code of conduct.

The chief electoral officer said Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has also offered the cyber wing’s assistance in taking action in such cases. “The source will be identified and action will be taken against him under the relevant sections of IPC [Indian Penal Code] and cyber crimes also,” Kumar added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the police would keep an eye on messages sent in bulk through social media or the traditional way.