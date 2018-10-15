At least two film professionals on Sunday accused action director Sham Kaushal of sexual misconduct in the past. One of them said that during an outdoor shoot in 2006, Kaushal had showed her a pornographic clip on his phone. The other woman described details of text messages Kaushal allegedly sent her on a shoot. Kaushal has yet to respond to the allegations.

Nameeta Prakash, who has been an assistant director in some Bollywood films, wrote on Facebook that during an outdoor shoot in 2006, Kaushal “decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka”. But the sound of that was “just so wrong that I lied to him and told him I don’t drink at all”, she wrote. When she refused to give in, “he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it”, she wrote.

Prakash said that she walked away and told the line producer about the harassment within half an hour. The line producer was “appalled but didn’t know what she could do at that point, but she did make sure that I was never alone with any of the stunt team”. She added that she has pulled out of all stunt scripts directed by Kaushal since then, but only one production house has decided to boycott him for the future after finding out about the harassment.

The second woman, who describes herself on Twitter as an “aspiring film maker”, said Kaushal had once given her his number, apparently on a film set, and then asked her to send him a message. She messaged him after he sent her a reminder, following which he allegedly asked for her evening routine and invited her to his room. After she refused, he started making fun of her on the set. “Three days shooting with him were horrible,” she wrote.

Since October 5, dozens of women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced. The campaign, dubbed the #MeToo movement in India, has sent tremors through industries such as film, music and the media. Some of the men accused of sexual misconduct are Union minister MJ Akbar, former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Alok Nath, directors Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan, senior The Times of India editors KR Sreenivas and Satadru Ojha, author Kiran Nagarkar, and multiple men affiliated currently or previously with comedy group All India Bakchod.