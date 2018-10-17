At least three suspected militants and one police personnel were killed in a gunfight in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday, ANI reported. Four security personnel were injured, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Kashmir) VK Birdhi told The Indian Express.

The site of the encounter is close to where suspected militants shot dead two workers of the National Conference earlier this month.

The identity of the dead militants is still to be ascertained.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Fateh Kadal in the morning after receiving “specific information” about the presence of a few suspected militants, Greater Kashmir reported. As the forces tried to approach them, the militants hiding in a house opened fire, which led to an encounter. One of the persons in the house was reportedly killed in the gunfight.

“The exchange of fire has stopped but searches are under way,” said an unidentified police official.

All educational institutions in the area have been closed and internet services suspended in Srinagar district.

According to reports, security forces at the site of the gunfight also beat up at least 10 journalists. A journalist said that the forces fired shots to scare them away from the scene.

In a statement, the Kashmir Press Club condemned the use of physical force and called on the state administration to take note. “Many reporters and photojournalists were beaten up while they were delivering their professional duties this morning,” said the statement. “One of the injured journalists is also a member of the executive team of the Kashmir Press Club.”

“It is also being reported that the thrashing took place right in front of senior police officers,” added the statement. “The Kashmir Press Club has expressed shock over this behaviour by the forces.”