Sabarimala row: Two women end trek to hill shrine amid protests
Prohibitory orders continue to be in place in four towns of Kerala.
Two women began the trek to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala on Friday morning with police protection even as protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter the temple continued. The Sabarimala Temple gates opened to devotees on Wednesday amid violent protests against women devotees and journalists. The protests continued on Thursday, and no woman was allowed entry.
Prohibitory orders are in place in four towns of Kerala on Friday. The Centre has asked the state government to maintain law and order.
Live updates
10.47 am: Two women who began trekking to Sabarimala temple on Friday return amid protests.
10.35 am: Inspector General S Sreejith says police do not want a confrontation with devotees, reports ANI. We are only following the law. “I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation,” he says.
10.33 am: Governor P Sathasivam summons Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera, reports Hindustan Times.
10.28 am: Sabarimala chief priest Kandaru Rajeevaru says the temple will be closed if the women reach the ‘pathinettam padi’ (18 sacred steps) and the keys will be handed over to the Pandalam royal family, reports Malayala Manorama. He says further decisions will be taken later.
10.24 am: Police escort Kavitha Jakkal and Rehana Fatima to an office where they will meet Inspector General S Sreejith, reports ANI.
10.17 am: Sabarimala priests stop rituals, stage a sit-in protest.
10.15 am: Two unidentified people on motorbikes hurl stones at the house of Rehana Fatima, one of the two women attempting to enter the hill shrine, reports Hindustan Times.
10.13 am: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran says the government’s intention is to protect the rights of devotees, not activists. “I request activists not to use this shrine to prove your point and power,” he says.
One of the two women trekking to the shrine is reportedly an activist, although the woman’s partner says she is an engineer.
10.07 am: Hyderabad-based journalist Kavitha Jakkal and a woman from Kochi, Rehana Fatima, continue their journey to Sabarimala amid police security, reports ANI.
A person who identified as the partner of the woman from Kochi says the woman is not an activist. “She is a devotee. She took vrutham (penance) for 21 days. This is her constitutional right. Many people come to Sabarimala without following penance. Sabarimala has become a hub of criminals.”
9 am: Inspector General of Police S Sreejith urges protestors to calm down. “We are here in our uniforms not to stop you or remove you,” Sreejith says, according to News18. “We are also Lord Ayyappa devotees. But, we are not here to just protect your faith. We are here to protect the law as well. You can continue be here. We are not evicting you.”
8.37 am: However, protests against the entry of women into the shrine continue.
8.35 am: About 150 police personnel are providing protection for Jakkala, reports Manorama.
8.30 am: A woman journalist from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kavitha Jakkala, begins trek to Sabarimala temple with police protection, reports The News Minute. Another woman devotee also joins Jakkala, according to News18.
If they climb the shrine, they will be the first women of menstruating age to enter the temple since the Supreme Court judgement.
On Thursday, protestors stopped a journalist from Delhi from entering the shrine. Suhasini Raj, a reporter for The New York Times, was accompanied by a foreign colleague.
8.25 am: The Kerala Police on Thursday registered cases against protestors who allegedly stopped a Delhi-based reporter for The New York Times, Suhasini Raj, from entering the shrine earlier in the day. The police also arrested six BJP youth wing activists in Nilakkal for staging a protest while prohibitory orders were in place.
8.20 am: “We have never said that the temple will be closed if women of the traditionally barred age group enter there,” Sabarimala head priest Kandaru Rajeevaru said on Thursday. “It is our duty and responsibility to carry out the monthly poojas and other rituals. We will not break the custom.”
8.15 am: The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, offered on Thursday to file review in Supreme Court to end the agitations. The board is expected to meet on Friday to finalise its stand.
8.10 am: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to the Kerala government on Thursday, saying that maintaining law and order, including security to women wishing to visit the temple, is the state government’s responsibility.
8 am: The Sabarimala Temple gates opened to devotees on Wednesday amid violent protests against women devotees and journalists.
Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple. The Left government in Kerala has decided to implement the court ruling and not file a review, while the Opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the state of showing “undue haste” in implementing the order. The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the top court.