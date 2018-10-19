The big news: Train runs over 50 people celebrating Dussehra in Amritsar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Devaswom Board said it will appeal the SC’s Sabarimala order, and Anirban Blah attempted suicide after he was accused of sexual harassment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 50 killed as train runs into crowd celebrating Dussehra in Amritsar: Officials said as the effigy of Ravana was lit and fireworks went off, the crowd started retreating towards the railway tracks.
- Kerala’s Devaswom board says it will approach Supreme Court as ‘situation is serious’ at Sabarimala: An angry mob on Friday vandalised the home of activist Rehana Fathima, who managed to reach within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
- Anirban Blah, Bollywood talent manager accused of sexual harassment, attempts suicide, say police: The Navi Mumbai Police said Blah was rescued from Vashi’s old bridge late on Thursday night.
- Donald Trump says it appears Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead: The US president said that if Saudi Arabia was involved in Khashoggi’s murder, it would have to face severe consequences.
- Former CM Ajit Jogi will not contest Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, says his son: The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress leader will focus on campaigning for his alliance partners.
- Women journalists’ group criticises ‘The Wire’ for providing platform to Vinod Dua to mock #MeToo: Director Mukesh Chhabra was suspended from ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ over sexual harassment allegations and artist Riyas Komu apologised after woman accuses him of sexual harassment.
- No coercive action against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, Bombay HC tells police in Bhima Koregaon case: The court will hear the activists’ petitions to quash the case against them on October 26.
- Arunachal Pradesh authorities warn of flash floods in East Siang as landslide blocks river in Tibet: Over 6,000 people were evacuated from Tibet’s Menling County after the landslide led to the formation of a barrier lake.
- Activist Trupti Desai detained ahead of Narendra Modi’s Shirdi visit: She had threatened to block the PM’s convoy to discuss the situation at Sabarimala temple where protests against women’s entry are still under way.
- Facebook hires former British deputy PM to head global affairs and communications team: Nick Clegg will take over from Elliot Schrage and will report to Sheryl Sandberg, the firm’s chief operation officer.