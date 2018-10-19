A look at the headlines right now:

At least 50 killed as train runs into crowd celebrating Dussehra in Amritsar: Officials said as the effigy of Ravana was lit and fireworks went off, the crowd started retreating towards the railway tracks. Kerala’s Devaswom board says it will approach Supreme Court as ‘situation is serious’ at Sabarimala: An angry mob on Friday vandalised the home of activist Rehana Fathima, who managed to reach within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Anirban Blah, Bollywood talent manager accused of sexual harassment, attempts suicide, say police: The Navi Mumbai Police said Blah was rescued from Vashi’s old bridge late on Thursday night. Donald Trump says it appears Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead: The US president said that if Saudi Arabia was involved in Khashoggi’s murder, it would have to face severe consequences. Former CM Ajit Jogi will not contest Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, says his son: The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress leader will focus on campaigning for his alliance partners. Women journalists’ group criticises ‘The Wire’ for providing platform to Vinod Dua to mock #MeToo: Director Mukesh Chhabra was suspended from ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ over sexual harassment allegations and artist Riyas Komu apologised after woman accuses him of sexual harassment. No coercive action against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, Bombay HC tells police in Bhima Koregaon case: The court will hear the activists’ petitions to quash the case against them on October 26. Arunachal Pradesh authorities warn of flash floods in East Siang as landslide blocks river in Tibet: Over 6,000 people were evacuated from Tibet’s Menling County after the landslide led to the formation of a barrier lake. Activist Trupti Desai detained ahead of Narendra Modi’s Shirdi visit: She had threatened to block the PM’s convoy to discuss the situation at Sabarimala temple where protests against women’s entry are still under way. Facebook hires former British deputy PM to head global affairs and communications team: Nick Clegg will take over from Elliot Schrage and will report to Sheryl Sandberg, the firm’s chief operation officer.