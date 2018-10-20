Oil marketing companies reduced the prices of petrol and diesel for the third consecutive day on Saturday. A litre of petrol cost Rs 81.99 in Delhi, down from Rs 82.38 on Friday. A litre of diesel was priced at Rs 75.36 in the national capital, down by 12 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol price reduced to Rs 87.46 per litre, 38 paise below Thursday’s price, while diesel cost at Rs 79, a reduction of 13 paise.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol cost Rs 83.83, down from Rs 84.21 on Friday. Diesel was priced at Rs 77.21, down from Rs 77.33 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol declined from Rs 85.63 per litre to Rs 85.22, while the price of diesel reduced by 13 paise to Rs 79.69.

On October 4, the Centre decided to intervene in the market and reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 each. On Thursday, fuel prices reduced for the first time since October 5.